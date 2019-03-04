ClickSoftware Starts 2019 on the Back of an Exceptional Year with Industry Accolades, Customer Wins and Record Revenue

Banner year for field service management software leader as revenues soar

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel and BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickSoftware , a leading provider of field service management software, today shared a series of recent accomplishments as it extended its category leadership across key verticals. Click achieved four record quarters on top and bottom line, a record number of customer wins, and more than 100 percent growth in bookings from Click's cloud-based platform, Click Field Service Edge.

Highlights for the year included:

New customers, new connections:

The past four quarters saw ClickSoftware deliver hundreds of successful customer projects, with many new customers taking advantage of Click's rapid implementation methodology, FAST. Click welcomed customers in established verticals, such as telecommunications (Shaw, Telecentro, NOS) and utilities (Welsh Water, Ameren, Essential), as well as customers from other industries with a growing interest in field service management including Marathon Oil and Mitie.



Click hosted ClickConnect - its largest user conference ever - drawing a global audience to Miami Beach to discuss issues, opportunities and best practices across the service industry.

to discuss issues, opportunities and best practices across the service industry. Industry recognition: Several analysts recognized ClickSoftware's industry leadership:

Several analysts recognized ClickSoftware's industry leadership: Gartner awarded Click the highest product score for the "High-Volume and Volatile Schedules" use case in Gartner's 2017 Critical Capabilities for Field Service Management* report.

report.

IDC recognized Click as a Leader in the 2018 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Mobile Field Force Management Solutions for Utilities.**



Constellation Research included Click in their Shortlist for Field Service Management 2018, based on its strengths in resource and case management, communication with the customer on the status of the technician's arrival, scheduling and resource allocation.

included Click in their Shortlist for Field Service Management 2018, based on its strengths in resource and case management, communication with the customer on the status of the technician's arrival, scheduling and resource allocation.

Frost & Sullivan recognized ClickSoftware with a Product Line Leadership award, citing the strength of its product offerings and use of cutting-edge technology.

Customer Satisfaction:

2018 saw increased investment from Click in customer support and customer success functions resulting in a significant increase in customer satisfaction and a reported decrease in "customer effort".



Click remains uniquely positioned to help customers get the highest return on their field service management investment by also increasing the size of the optimization services team. This group brings a wealth of industry experience to optimize deployments on an ongoing basis as part of a customer subscription.

Channel Growth :

: ClickSoftware further established its role as a key part of the digital transformation ecosystem, with partners playing a role in more than a third of deals in 2018. Systems integrators continue to work hand-in-hand with Click's professional services team on the successful deployment of Click Field Service Edge to new customers via Click's partner certification program.



Jim McGonagle , Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels, was included in CRN's 2019 prestigious Channel Chiefs for the second year in a row. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organization through channel partners.

"We've seen record top and bottom line performance over the past four quarters. Across our core verticals and beyond, there's a greater understanding of field service and its impact on customer experience and employee engagement, and we're well-positioned for 2019," said Mark Cattini, ClickSoftware CEO. "Technology is becoming more intelligent, and our customers are embracing this innovation to deliver significant business value."

*Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Field Service Management, Jim Robinson, Jason Wong, Michael Maoz, March 27, 2018

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

**IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mobile Field Force Management Solutions for Utilities 2018 Vendor Assessment, by Phevos Skalidis and Roberta Bigliani, February 2019, IDC DocUS41390617

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About ClickSoftware

ClickSoftware is a global leader in field service management solutions, delivering value through improved efficiency, effectiveness, and enhancing customer experiences. ClickSoftware blends unparalleled industry expertise and state-of-the-art computer science to deliver meaningful, measurable business value-optimizing critical business processes and delighting customers. Click Field Service Edge arms field service leaders with the smartest technologies and best practices from around the globe to deliver real-world results, real-time recommendations, and real operational intelligence.

For more information, please visit https://www.clicksoftware.com/ . Follow us on Twitter .

Click. Actual Intelligence. At Work.

Media Contact:

Jill Rosenthal

InkHouse for ClickSoftware

clicksoftware@inkhouse.com

(781) 966-4167