Kontainers Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Accelerating SME Freight Carriers' Migration to a Digital Environment

Freight carriers adopting the technology can rapidly improve their customer experience as well as expand into new geographies, without having to invest heavily in infrastructure

LONDON, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global market for digital freight platforms for ocean transportation, Frost & Sullivan recognises Kontainers with the 2019 Global Product Leadership Award for its ability to enable digital execution capabilities in all shipping and forwarder brands. The company's multi-tenanted architecture specifically empowers small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to launch their own-branded, digital, customer-facing execution platforms cost effectively. Kontainers enjoys a first-mover advantage in helping freight carriers future-proof their businesses and create numerous monetisation opportunities.

"As freight forwarding enterprises increasingly migrate to digital interfaces to link their operations with their customers', Kontainers' customisable and intuitive execution platform is proving highly valuable. This platform provides clients with their own-branded platforms that can automate instant rates, cargo booking, and shipment management on customers' Internet-enabled devices," said Suriya Anjumohan, Industry Analyst. "One of Kontainers' key product differentiators is its state-of-the-art dashboard that can be used to draw insights and generate reports from the data delivered to it."

Because of the platform's strong technical infrastructure support, such as kubernetes clusters (cloud architecture for change configurations), customer-specific product changes can be released efficiently with minimum delay. The platform's incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) further allows it to expedite orders by predicting input fields and offering a one-click reorder option. Unlike traditional systems that communicate through electronic data interchange (EDI), Kontainers' agile platform uses application programming interfaces (APIs) to connect clients' existing systems. The company has built a hub of 50 APIs for carriers and forwarders to facilitate platform integration.

With this platform, Kontainers has created a new category of client-facing software that is complementary to carriers' and forwarders' existing back-office software. The platform can be integrated into customers' current systems and processes to deliver a complete digital experience across 12 modules, including instant rates, booking, trucking, customs, dashboards, next-generation bill of lading, back-office support, and chat. The software is expected to increase the quote-booking ratio and help customers achieve a return on investment in only six months.

"Kontainers is a relatively young company; however, its solutions have already been adopted by industry giants, such as Maersk. While the company's highly customisable product serves enterprises with heavy transactional volume, its edge software version is attractive to SMEs," noted Suriya Anjumohan. "Overall, Kontainers' solutions for businesses across the spectrum and strong focus on advanced technologies have positioned it for rapid growth in the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognises the solution's quality and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Kontainers is an Enterprise SAAS company headquartered in Newcastle UK with offices in Dublin and New York. Kontainers products -Enterprise and Edge allow shipping lines and freight forwarders to get their own client facing execution platforms in a record time frame and brand new industry price point.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

