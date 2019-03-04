AECI Limited - Notification of Interest Payments

AECI Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 March 2019:

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974 Coupon: 8,700% Interest amount due: ZAR7 722 739,73 Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982 Coupon: 8,900% Interest amount due: ZAR11 411 506,85 Interest period: 11 December 2018 to 10 March 2019 Payment date: 11 March 2019 Date convention: Following Business Day

4 March 2019

Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank

(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)