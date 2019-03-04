sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AECI Limited - Notification of Interest Payments

PR Newswire

London, March 4

AECI Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974
Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 March 2019:

Bond code:AECI01
ISIN:ZAG000153974
Coupon:8,700%
Interest amount due:ZAR7 722 739,73
Bond code:AECI02
ISIN:ZAG000153982
Coupon:8,900%
Interest amount due:ZAR11 411 506,85
Interest period:11 December 2018 to 10 March 2019
Payment date:11 March 2019
Date convention:Following Business Day

4 March 2019

Debt Sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank
(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


