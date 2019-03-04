

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer price inflation held steady in January, after easing in the previous month, figures from Eurostat showed on Monday.



Producer prices climbed 3.0 percent year-on-year in January, the same rate of increase as in December. Prices were expected to gain 2.9 percent.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation slowed marginally to 1.2 percent in January from 1.3 percent a month ago.



Among components, capital goods and durable goods prices advanced 1.4 percent each.



Prices for energy and intermediate goods eased slightly by 7.3 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively in January.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent in January, after a 0.8 percent decline in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent rise.



