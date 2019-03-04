Digital Trust Challenges Accelerate Cybersecurity Initiatives in 2019

The importance of digital trust explored by Frost & Sullivan experts

LONDON, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwindling digital trust will be a catalyst in accelerating cybersecurity initiatives in 2019. Twenty-seven percent of business executives view security initiatives as having a negative return on investment. However, it has been established that higher digital trust translates into higher revenue, which is why companies intending to grow must enhance their digital trust credentials. Seventy percent of consumers surveyed trusted organisations to take necessary precautions to protect their personal data, whereas organisations perceived ninety-five percent of customers to be satisfied with the levels of personal data protection that they offered.

To help understand the importance of online trust in the digital era and the gap between reality and perception, as well as opportunities to accelerate growth, the Frost & Sullivan European Cybersecurity research team in partnership with CA Technologies has provided a ten-nation statistical analysis of The Global State of Online Digital Trust.

Key Inclusions:

Gain access to the Digital trust index developed by Frost & Sullivan

Better understand the digital trust divide

Learn ways digital trust is positively and negatively impacting consumer spending habits

Gain insight on common business practices, best practices, and recommendations

To download the complimentary white paper, please: click here

The intelligence is delivered through the Information & Communications Technology programme supported by Frost & Sullivan analysts, consultants and futurist across the globe that provide research and analysis on hot topics in cybersecurity helping customers better understand the implications of, and responses to, changing security requirements in four key areas, namely quantum computing, IoT, enterprise communications, and digital data protection.

