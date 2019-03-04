New services will answer the rising and urgent demand from enterprises for better insights into losses from cyber-attacks.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, and RiskLens, the leading provider of cyber risk quantification (CRQ) software and cyber risk management solutions, today announced a partnership to deliver quantitative cyber risk assessments to enterprise customers and government organizations.

As part of the agreement, Wipro will leverage RiskLens' CRQ platform to perform quantitative risk analysis, measure the effectiveness of cybersecurity controls and provide the rationale for adequate cybersecurity investments.

The RiskLens CRQ platform is the only application based on the Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR) model, the international standard for cyber risk quantification. Wipro's Cybersecurity Risk Service (CRS) division will offer FAIR methodology based risk analysis through the RiskLens platform and aid organizations in the development of cyber risk quantification programs along with its extensive practice in risk intelligence, integrated threat management and security management services. Several members of the Wipro CRS team will be trained and certified as FAIR risk analysts through the FAIR Institute, the non-profit expert organization that promotes education on FAIR and sharing of best practices.

Nick Sanna, CEO, RiskLens, commented that, "After many devastating cybersecurity attacks on global companies, the realization that cyber risk equals business risk has been brought home to senior management and boards of directors, who are now demanding a quantitative accounting of the loss exposure their companies face. FAIR analysis and the RiskLens CRQ platform answer their questions in definitive terms. For Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and their teams, this cyber risk quantification enables better decision-making from the strategic to day-to-day levels and finally aligns security operations to the needs of the business. Our partnership with Wipro expands our reach across the world, and we are delighted to work with a company of such stature and global reach to spread the benefits of cyber risk quantification through the RiskLens CRQ platform."

Sheetal Mehta, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cybersecurity Risk Services, Wipro Limited, added, "Wipro strives to deliver value and derive the most for our clients with regard to their security investments. Through this partnership, we look forward to maximum risk reduction for our clients through informed decision-making."

