This report builds on the success of the 2018 issue and provides an updated view of emerging trends on the Polish mortgage lending market. Similarly to the previous version, the analysis covers a wide range of perspectives including:

Market size

competitive structure

market shares and margins

A mid-term market forecast of mortgage outstanding value through 2021 has been also included.

Research findings have been presented in a structured and logical way in a form of horizontal presentation on 29 slides.

Sales of new mortgage loans increased by 11% and 20% in terms of volume and value respectively, while the average loan ticket size jumped by 9% in 2018. The production of new loans surpassed PLN 53 billion PLN in 2018.

Looking forward, in our base scenario, the researchers expect new mortgage lending to keep growing at moderate rates through 2021. The total outstanding is likely to increase by 6% p.a.

Companies Mentioned

Bank Pekao

ING Bank

mBank

Millennium

PKO Bank Polski

Santander

Topics Covered

Executive summary

1. Residential real estate stock prices

Slide 1: New dwellings completed, starts, permits, 2013-2018

Slide 2: New dwellings completed by regions, 2018 Q1-Q3

Slide 3: Residential real estate prices in key cities, 2012-2018 Q3

2. Mortgage Lending

Slide 4: Total outstanding lending to households by type of loan, 2013-2018

Slide 5: Mortgage loans to households outstanding, local vs. foreign currency, 2013-2018

Slide 6: Number of new mortgage loans, the value of new loans, average new loan size, 2013-2018F

Slide 7: Distribution of new mortgage lending by top cities, 2018 Q3

Slide 8: Mortgage lending penetration benchmarks International comparison, 2018 Q3

Slide 9: Mortgage lending in Poland vs. Europe- market size vs. growth, 2016 Q3-2018 Q3

Slide 10: New mortgage loans by size and LTV, 2014 Q4 2018 Q3

Slide 11: New mortgage loans by currency, 2012 Q4 2018 Q3

Slide 12: Top banks by outstanding mortgage loans (market share>5%), 2016Q3, 2017 Q3, 2018 Q3

Slide 13: The role of financial intermediaries in mortgage loans distribution, 2013-2017

Slide 14: Reference rates: WIBOR3M LIBOR CHF 6M, 2012-2018

Slide 15: Average lending margins evolution PLN loans, 2012-2018

3. Regulatory issues, risk

Slide 16: The evolution of mortgage loan NPLs, 2009 Q1 2018 Q3

Slide 17: Regulatory environment with regards to mortgage loans

Slide 18: CHF/PLN exchange rate, 2005-2018, CHF-denominated loans outstanding.

4. Forecast

Slide 19: Mortgage loans outstanding value forecast (PLN, FX loans), GDP penetration, 2019-2021

