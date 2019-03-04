Gofore Oyj: Gofore Plc: Gofore becomes a development partner for people-oriented Turku

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 4 MARCH 2019 AT 15.30



Gofore becomes a development partner for people-oriented Turku

The City of Turku chose Gofore, a digitalisation specialist, as a partner to support the development of city operations and digitalisation. The City of Turku put out a tender for a framework agreement to develop its operations and selected Gofore for eight areas of the framework agreement:



- Data analytics experts

- Expertise in the definition and implementation of technology architecture

- Project management and project management training and consulting expertise

- Junior IT Project Manager Service Expertise

- Senior IT Project Manager Expertise

- Business intelligence, data warehousing (including data modeling) and BI solutions expertise

- Architecture definition expertise

- Development of microservices and DevOps methods.

The City of Turku and Gofore have been working together in several past projects, for example in the development of the city's operations and overall architecture and operating model work. New project areas will also enable collaboration in the evolving field of data analytics, as well as in various software and architecture development projects.

Kari Karru, Gofore Account Owner for the City of Turku, is delighted with the result of the tender: "Gofore has long and extensive experience in the public and private sectors, and a highly motivated workforce who work in different roles to achieve a common goal. With this purchasing decision we can offer our Turku-based experts new and interesting job opportunities working alongside our team of existing Gofore experts who are also now available for the City of Turku. We look forward to a continued cooperation with the City of Turku."

Eero Rostiala, who leads Gofore's office in Turku, considers cooperation with the City of Turku to be of great importance: "Turku is a responsible and people-oriented pioneer city that develops its operations in modern ways in accordance with sustainable values. By helping such customers Gofore can also make a positive impact in our society, which in turn is very important for our employees and emphasizes our corporate citizenship."

Gofore's Turku office was opened in August 2018. There are already over a dozen Goforean experts working in Turku.



For further information:

Kari Karru, Account Owner

tel. +358 40 8380280

kari.karru@gofore.com



Eero Rostiala, Turku Site Lead

tel. +358 50 3122 580

eero.rostiala@gofore.com



Timur Kärki, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 828 5886

timur.karki@gofore.com (mailto:timur.karki@gofore.com)

In 2018, our net sales amounted to EUR 50.6 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the First North Finland market administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

