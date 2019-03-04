Bullzi Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Associate Directors and Chief Officers

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2019 / Bullzi Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK: BLLZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wong Fook Siong as Chief Creative Officer and Associate Director, Mr. Wong Kwong Yung as Chief Marketing Officer and Associate Director, Mr. Chin Tek Mun as Chief Strategy Officer and Associate Director for the company.

Mr. Wong is the President of Global Network Capital Holding Sdn Bhd and also the President of Nano Meditron Germany, and senior consultant of Japan Medical Devices. The chairman regularly donated money to charities, disabled children's centers, and personally visited the homes for the elderly, and offered free quantum resonance water for them. His contribution to the community is recognized by the state and was awarded the honourable title of Datuk. Currently, Mr. Wong is playing a major role for Bullzi Holdings, Inc. as an Chief Creative Officer and Associate Director.

Mr. Wong Kwong Yung graduated from Laman, Malaysia in 2010, majoring in Business Administration. In Global Network Capital Holding Sdn Bhd has served as Director of Operations for 10 years and has extensive marketing experience. As a Marketing Consultant in Nano meditron (AP) Sdn Bhd, in 2015-2017 Mr. Wong Achieved higher sales record in Nano meditron c. 20million per year. Currently, Mr. Wong is playing a major role for Bullzi Holdings, Inc. as an Chief Marketing Officer and Associate Director.

Mr. Chin is the President of Global Network Capital Holding Sdn Bhd, also from 2005 to 2011 Mr. Chin Tek Mun was the founder of PDS Group Univision International, an investment and risk management consultancy to government owned entities and to private high net worth individuals. From 2011 to 2014, he became the Chief Operating Officer of Heyu Leisure Holidays Corporation and from 2014 to 2015, he maintained a position as the Chief Executive Officer of GDS Evolution Holding Sdn Bhd. Currently, Mr. Chin is playing a major role for Bullzi Holdings, Inc. as an Chief Strategy Officer and Associate Director.

ABOUT BLLZI HOLDINGS, INC.

Bullzi is providing different Investment Services , Consulting Services, and innovative investment businesses Bullzi believe the power of their combined platform makes better investors and enables us to offer a broader range of flexible solutions along the risk reward spectrum. Leveraging the strengths of their portfolio of business ventures, they achieve the leading edge with the branding strategies and innovative approach. Their operations span the globe and work in concert to deliver only the best quality of services to create the most valuable experiences.

