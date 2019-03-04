Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2019) - NexTech AR Solutions (CSE: NTAR) (OTC Pink: NEXCF) (FSE: N29) (the "Company" or "NexTech"), today announced that its CEO, Evan Gappelberg, is scheduled to appear live on Cheddar TV this afternoon at 1:10pm ET.

Gappelberg will be showcasing NexTech's AR for eCommerce technology, including the new 'Try-It-On' functionality and updated user experience, as well as sharing his predictions for the future of augmented reality and the eCommerce industry.

Viewers can tune into the Cheddar news segment by live streaming on Cheddar's website or downloading the Cheddar app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

Cheddar is the leading post-cable, live-streaming video news network focused on covering the most innovative executives, founders, products, and technologies transforming our lives and economy.

About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

NexTech is bringing augmented reality (AR) to the Cannabis industry and to the masses by creating an AR ecosystem featuring eCommerce solutions for websites, AR learning and education tools, and AR live streaming for events. With just a few lines of embed code, the Company's patent-pending technology can integrate into existing eCommerce platforms, providing retailers with a highly scalable platform that increases customer engagement and sales. To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.nextechar.com.

