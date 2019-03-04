A 60 kW floating array was deployed by New Southern Energy at the reservoir of a fruit farm near Franschhoek, in the Western Cape Province. A second phase of the project will also include storage.South African renewable energy company New Southern Energy has completed construction of the first floating PV project in the country. According to a government statement, the 60 kW floating installation was deployed at the water reservoir of a fruit farm near Franschhoek, in the country's sunny Western Cape province. The government said the facility will not only provide clean energy, but reduce water ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...