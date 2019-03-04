A 60 kW floating array was deployed by New Southern Energy at the reservoir of a fruit farm near Franschhoek, in the Western Cape Province. A second phase of the project will also include storage.South African renewable energy company New Southern Energy has completed construction of the first floating PV project in the country. According to a government statement, the 60 kW floating installation was deployed at the water reservoir of a fruit farm near Franschhoek, in the country's sunny Western Cape province. The government said the facility will not only provide clean energy, but reduce water ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...