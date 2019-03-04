Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2019) - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp (CSE: VSBY) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. VSBLTY, Inc. is a software company in the business of commercializing various technologies relating to digital display platforms by combining interactive touch-screens and data-capture cameras, with cloud- and edge-based facial analytics

The company employs its pro-active digital display software as a service-based model for its subscription-based customers. VSBLTY is leading the way in innovative digital displays with facial and object recognition software solutions that now enable the unique combination of targeted interactive content with real time data collection.

VSBLTY FacialAnalytics provides sentiment measurement and facial recognition analytics that can - in milliseconds - identify individuals when alone or even in crowds.

To expand its global reach, VSBLTY recently concluded two international partnerships with Atlas International, headquartered in Milan, Italy, and Onyx-Cognivas, based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Jay Hutton, CEO, stated: "We are excited to announce the start of trading today, and our entire team is looking forward to executing our plan to reach our business objectives this year and beyond. VSBLTY's creative use of analytics and artificial intelligence is advancing and transforming technology to dramatically change the way the retail, entertainment and transportation industries are communicating with their customers and visitors."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.VSBLTY.net, contact Erin Ostrom at 604-219-6648 or email investor@VSBLTY.net.

