EXCHANGE NOTICE 4.3.2019 OPTION RIGHTS OPTION RIGHTS ROVIO 2015A WILL BE LISTED ON 5.3.2019 The option rights Rovio 2015A will be listed as of 5.3.2019. Please find option right identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ******************************* TIEDOTE 4.3.2019 OPTIO-OIKEUDET ROVIO 2015A OPTIO-OIKEUDET KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 5.3.2019 Rovio 2015A optio-oikeudet kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 5.3.2019. Optio-oikeuksien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=712533