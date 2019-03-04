The controversial charge for residential PV systems will apply only to installations connected to the grid after July 1, and will come into force from 2020. Wallonia has around 1.1 GW of installed solar capacity, most of it residential PV systems.The government of Belgium's Wallonia region has approved at first reading a decree regulating the grid fee charged to prosumers who both consume and sell power generated by their household PV systems. According to the provisions, the controversial fee will come into force on January 1 next year rather than having taken effect two months ago, as previously ...

