

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) on Tuesday reported an increase in system traffic as well as capacity for the month of June. However, load factor edged down.



The airline said that its total System traffic for the month of February 2019 was 15.11 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs, up 2.9 percent from 14.69 billion RPMs in the same period last year.



Monthly total System capacity was 18.65 billion available seat miles or ASMs, also up 3.4 percent from 18.02 billion ASMs in the prior-year period.



However, total System Load factor for the month was 81.1 percent, edging down 0.4 percentage points from 81.5 percent in the same period last year.



The airline said it carried 13.3 million customers across its broad global network, a record for the month of February.



