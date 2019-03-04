New Planview LeanKit Agile Scaler enables organizations to expand agile success with work delivery flexibility

Organizations can now achieve the benefits of agile at scale and deliver faster with the Planview LeanKit Agile Scaler. The new Agile Scaler offering makes it possible to extend agile delivery across teams spanning functional and departmental boundaries while still ensuring every team has the autonomy to use their own agile execution tools and processes, and to:

Synchronize planning and promote coordination across teams by decomposing epics and features, mapping out dependencies, and providing checkpoints for adjustments and course correction

by decomposing epics and features, mapping out dependencies, and providing checkpoints for adjustments and course correction Create visibility into the flow of work and collaborate across teams to ensure alignment with company initiatives and drive investments in support of product, value stream, and portfolio priorities

with company initiatives and drive investments in support of product, value stream, and portfolio priorities Drive continuous improvement with lean metrics for measuring process efficiency, identifying areas of opportunity, and adapting workflow processes

"As organizations seek to build on the success of Agile, they face a difficult choice how to create enough of a connection across teams and with the broader portfolio while not negatively impacting the proven success of their delivery teams," said Jon Terry, Planview chief evangelist, Lean-Agile strategy. "With Planview's Agile Scaler, leaders can now expand the positive team-level results to larger programs and strategic initiatives without compromising productivity and speed."

The Agile Scaler enables work delivery flexibility by harmonizing status and shared assignments between Planview LeanKit team boards and agile execution tools, whether teams are using LeanKit, Atlassian Jira, Microsoft Team Foundation Server, Microsoft Azure DevOps, multiple tools, and/or multiple instances of the same tool. It is a component of the Planview solution for Lean and Agile delivery and includes Tasktop Integration Hub for bi-directional synchronization. Tasktop Integration Hub uses a unique model-based approach to consolidate and create centralized visibility on all planned and unplanned work across multiple tools for improved resource allocation and a better understanding of velocity and constraints. Each team's work is connected with higher level objectives on program and release train boards in LeanKit to facilitate planning, manage dependencies, provide stakeholder visibility, and ensure alignment with portfolio objectives.

Download a free trial of Planview LeanKit at leankit.com/get-leankit.

