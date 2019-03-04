The "Christmas in the UK 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Christmas in the UK 2018" offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of consumers for Christmas. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.
Retail spending bounced back in the UK in December 2018 after a tough November. Despite improved spending in December, many retailers started their sales before Christmas to drive revenue and clear through stock signifying the wider trend in retail. On the other hand, consumers' shift in focus towards more high quality products meant shoppers were more interested in value for money rather than just low prices.
While 35.1% of consumers said they spent more on items for Christmas this year compared to Christmas 2017, this rise in spending was both more carefully planned for some and more heavily credit-financed for others. However, with a higher proportion of shoppers now spending on Christmas using credit options such as a credit card (21.7% financed their spending using a credit card versus 13.6% last year), it is clear that shoppers have had to find ways to spread the cost of the event, rather than necessarily cutting back on little treats and luxuries.
Despite more consumers investing in Christmas penetration rose 6.4ppts to 91.6%, a higher proportion of gift recipients intend to return or have already returned Christmas gifts. In addition, on average consumers are also returning more items. As this is driven by clothing items that are the wrong size or style, it will be difficult for retailers to reduce the level of returns however clothing brands could implement more generic sizing in key gifting areas. Within other categories, items being frequently returned are products such as small kitchen appliances and toys games. Retailers should improve product quality or add in more quality assurance checks so that less faulty items are received, in turn lowering returns rates.
