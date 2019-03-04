The "Christmas in the UK 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Christmas in the UK 2018" offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of consumers for Christmas. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.

Retail spending bounced back in the UK in December 2018 after a tough November. Despite improved spending in December, many retailers started their sales before Christmas to drive revenue and clear through stock signifying the wider trend in retail. On the other hand, consumers' shift in focus towards more high quality products meant shoppers were more interested in value for money rather than just low prices.

While 35.1% of consumers said they spent more on items for Christmas this year compared to Christmas 2017, this rise in spending was both more carefully planned for some and more heavily credit-financed for others. However, with a higher proportion of shoppers now spending on Christmas using credit options such as a credit card (21.7% financed their spending using a credit card versus 13.6% last year), it is clear that shoppers have had to find ways to spread the cost of the event, rather than necessarily cutting back on little treats and luxuries.

Despite more consumers investing in Christmas penetration rose 6.4ppts to 91.6%, a higher proportion of gift recipients intend to return or have already returned Christmas gifts. In addition, on average consumers are also returning more items. As this is driven by clothing items that are the wrong size or style, it will be difficult for retailers to reduce the level of returns however clothing brands could implement more generic sizing in key gifting areas. Within other categories, items being frequently returned are products such as small kitchen appliances and toys games. Retailers should improve product quality or add in more quality assurance checks so that less faulty items are received, in turn lowering returns rates.

Scope

Despite more consumers investing in Christmas penetration rose 6.4ppts to 91.6%, a higher proportion of gift recipients intend to return or have already returned Christmas gifts.

Over one fifth of consumers bought a stocking in 2018, with average spend increasing to 28.72, up from 21.78 last year. As stockings are made up of a selection of smaller items, retailers should ensure they have a selection of low-cost stocking fillers to capture consumer spend on this high-penetration item.

Free from alternatives are increasing in popularity year-on-year as the quality and availability of products improve retailers are expanding and enhancing their ranges to cater for a wider variety of diets including vegan, gluten free and dairy free.

Reasons to buy

Use our in-depth consumer insight to learn which areas within Christmas shopping are most important to ensure that product offerings are catering to the needs and wants of customers.

Understand what drives consumers to use a retailer for their purchases, such as convenience, value for money and delivery options in order to maximise sales potential.

Use our in-depth analysis of the leading retailers for Christmas in order to understand how to appeal to shoppers and increase market share.

Key Topics Covered:

THE KEY FINDINGS

The Key Findings

Quality items are becoming more important for Christmas shoppers

Fewer consumers funded Christmas purchases using their salary, instead using savings and credit options

Returns continue to plague the Christmas gifting category

Trend insight stores

Trend insight online

CONSUMER ATTITUDES

Key findings

Buying dynamics

Financial wellbeing

Financial spending

Christmas spending

Christmas statements

Retailer selection

Retailer ratings grocers

Retailer ratings non-food retailers

Christmas stockings

Secret Santa

Christmas returns

Social media

Seasonal food and drink

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Retailer used

Retailer selection

Spending

Buying dynamics

Gifts

Key findings

Store selection

Channel usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Average spend

Recipient

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

Festive items

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Average spend

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

Christmas gift bags

Christmas advent calendar

Buying dynamics

Items for the home

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Spending

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

Methodology

Technical details: consumer survey work

Companies Mentioned

ASDA

Homebase

Marks Spencer

Matalan

New Look

Accessorize

Debenhams

Topshop

Other Stories

Zara Home

Tiger

Primark

River Island

ASOS

Tesco

John Lewis

Sainsbury's

Boots

Morrisons

Amazon

Iceland

Waitrose

Co-op

Aldi

Lidl

Argos

Card Factory

Next

Superdrug

Wilko

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Toys R Us

Smyths Toys

The Entertainer

Tesco Direct

Etsy

Notonthehighstreet.com

The Body Shop

Lush

Thorntons

Home Bargains

B&M

Waterstones

The Works

WH Smith

Poundland

Lakeland

Sports Direct

JD Sports

Shoe Zone

Clarks

Nike

HMV

Apple/iTunes

CEX

The Range

Paperchase

TK Maxx

H&M

Zara

Pandora

H. Samuel

Warren James

Swarovski

Goldsmiths

Beaverbrooks

GAME

Dixons Carphone

Very.co.uk

AO

B&Q

Dobbies

Adidas

Footlocker

Screwfix

Clintons

Dunelm

IKEA

Richer Sounds

DFS

Oak Furniture Land

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bknn7h/christmas?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005622/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Retail