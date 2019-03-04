The "Europe Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market (2018 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Growing inclination towards owning companion animals, technological advancements in the blood gas analyzers, growing awareness about animal health, increasing expenditures on animal welfare are the factors that drive the growth of the veterinary point of care blood gas analyzers market.

Veterinary blood gas analyzer are used in measuring pH levels, blood gases, electrolytes, and metabolites parameters in the blood specimen. These devices offer convenient testing options and also facilitate rapid diagnosis. Acid-base and respiratory issues are some of the common issues among hospitalized animals. Therefore, the blood gas analyzers have grown popular as diagnosing and monitoring tools.

