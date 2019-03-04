Atma Launches Inaugural Event With Glittering Carnival of the Future in Venice

LONDON, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury hospitality and lifestyle brand Aman hosted the first in a series of immersive events under its new brand Atma, in Venice on Friday 1 March. The event, themed 'Carnevale del Futuro' was inspired by the annual Carnival of Venice.

The prelude to the evening began with an intimate dinner at Aman Venice accompanied by a live performance from jazz-pop singer-songwriter Jamie Cullum who treated guests to a medley of his most renowned hits.

Exiting Aman Venice through a futuristic tunnel of light, guests then boarded an armada of private boats, through the Grand Canal to the historic docks of Arsenale di Venezia - a complex of former shipyards and armories which were given a new lease of life for the night.

The destination was transformed into Atma's interpretation of the famous carnival in the future. An otherworldly setting was created by a cutting-edge production of kenetic lighting, vertical dancers performing on the historic brick walls, and 3D projection mapping on futuristic masks suspended on the walls, providing a glimpse of what the famous Carnival of Venice could like in 100-years' time. Over 700 guests attended dressed as they would expect to be 100 years from now in 2119.

Performances by award-winning globally renowned DJs Peggy Gou, and Berlin-based house DJ and producer, Dixon provided the soundtrack to the evening, along with Bedouin and Bas Ibellini.

Guests included model and actress Poppy Delevingne, Tyrone Wood, Lilly Prinzessin zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg, Game of Thrones actress Jazzy di Lisser, Jacobi Calthorpe, actor Tom Stourton, and Lucy Carr Ellison, among others.

ABOUT ATMA

Around the world, Aman has always set out to strengthen the bond between mind, body and spirit, to nourish and enrich the self. Atma continues and extends this mission through a programme of carefully curated events - inspired by the culture and heritage of Aman destinations - that will re-engage the senses and free the mind. Atma is a Sanskrit word that refers to the spiritual energy which sustains and excites us. It is the air as we breathe it, the world as our senses experience it, scent and song, heat, light and colour.

ABOUT AMAN

Aman was founded in 1988 with the vision of building a collection of intimate retreats with the unassuming, warm hospitality of a gracious private home. The first, Amanpuri (place of peace), in Phuket, Thailand, introduced the concept, and since then, Aman has grown to encompass 33 hotels and resorts located in Bhutan, Cambodia, China, the Dominican Republic, France, Greece, Indonesia, India, Italy, Japan, Laos, Mexico (Baja Peninsula, 2020), Montenegro, Morocco, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, the Turks & Caicos Islands, the USA (New York, 2020) and Vietnam.

