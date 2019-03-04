

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq AB, an indirect subsidiary of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), said that it remains highly committed to its offer to acquire all of the issued shares of Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA made pursuant to its offer document published on February 4, 2019 and to completing its acquisition of Oslo Børs VPS, which provides the best long term solution for the Norwegian financial ecosystem.



Nasdaq increased its offer price from NOK 152 to NOK 158 in cash per share in Oslo Børs VPS, plus an interest payment of 6% per annum on the Increased Offer Price, pro-rated per day from January 29, 2019 until the conditions to the Offer have been fulfilled or waived. The Increased Offer Price values the entire issued share capital of Oslo Børs VPS at NOK 6.795 billion, or approximately $795 million, and represents a premium of 44% to the undisturbed closing price of the Oslo Børs VPS shares on the NOTC on December 17, 2018.



Nasdaq is reducing the minimum acceptance condition under the Offer from more than 90% of the shares of Oslo Børs VPS to at least two-thirds of such shares.



Shareholders representing more than one-third of the shares in Oslo Børs VPS that have provided pre-acceptances to Nasdaq, have reaffirmed their support for the Offer as the best solution for Oslo Børs VPS and the Norwegian capital market. These shareholders also reaffirmed their intention not to accept the offer made by Euronext N.V. or any amended, restated, or supplemented or new offer made by or on behalf of Euronext N.V. Finally, these shareholders have agreed to extend the terms of their irrevocable pre-acceptances of the Offer from December 31, 2019 to the date which is the later of: March 4, 2020; and the date which is sixty (60) days after the Euronext Offer lapses, closes or is withdrawn.



