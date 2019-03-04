NanoVibronix, Inc: NanoVibronix Launches New Consumer and Industry Focused Website Highlighting Advantages of PainShield, UroShield and WoundShield

ELMSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2019 / NanoVibronix, Inc, (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company utilizing the Company's proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today announced it has launched a new website (www.nanovibronix.com) designed to highlight the advantages of the Company's proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) devices, including PainShield®, UroShield® and WoundShield®.

The new site includes a detailed overview of the products, which employ small, disposable transducers that transmit low frequency, low intensity ultrasound acoustic waves. These devices address a range of clinical applications and help eliminate pain, repair and regenerate tissue in musculoskeletal / vascular structures, decrease bio?lm formation on urinary catheters thus reducing risk of catheter associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI). The site also features video overviews, patient testimonials, clinical publications, and recent media featuring the Company's products.

Brian Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of NanoVibronix, commented, "We decided to launch the new site at this time given the traction we are gaining among potential partners, distributors and consumers. The new site also provides us better platform to highlight the growing body of clinical evidence validating the efficacy of our technology as we advance our partnering discussions."

Itai Levinson, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, further noted, "We are pleased to announce the launch of our new corporate website, which includes a much more detailed overview of the advantages of our technology, including each of our individual products, and reflects our new corporate branding. In particular, the testimonials and video clips provide visitors an opportunity to see and hear what real people are saying about this technology."

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York with research and development in Nesher, Israel, that is focused on developing medical devices utilizing its proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. The company's technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including the disruption of biofilms and bacteria colonization, as well as providing pain relief. The devices can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The company's primary products include PainShieldÔ, UroShieldÔ and WoundShieldÔ. Additional information about the company is available at: www.nanovibronix.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact

David Waldman

Crescendo Communications

naov@crescendo-ir.com

212-671-1021

SOURCE: NanoVibronix, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/537963/NanoVibronix-Launches-New-Consumer-and-Industry-Focused-Website-Highlighting-Advantages-of-PainShield-UroShield-and-WoundShield