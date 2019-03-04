United States Antimony Corporation: U. S. Antimony Reports Strong Antimony and Zeolite Production in February 2019

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2019 / United States Antimony Corporation ('USAC', NYSE American: UAMY) reported record Mexican antimony productions and the sales of high purity antimony metal. During 2018 USAC produced an average of approximately 57,002 pounds of contained antimony per month from Mexico. During January and February 2019, the Company has produced an average of approximately 112,000 pounds per month from Mexican operations. To expedite the liquidation of the inventory, USAC has resumed the production of high purity antimony metal at its Madero smelter for the first time in three years. The first truckload will be delivered by March 12, 2019.

Although most of the new production of Mexican antimony is from the Wadley Mine, the production from the Sierra de Guadalupe Mines is also ramping up. Work has included the construction of a mining camp at the Santa Monica drift which contains sulfide ore, and production from the Santa Fe drift that contains primarily oxide ores. The use of pneumatic drills, compressors, load haul dump (LHD) equipment, and explosives are a distinctive advantage over Wadley production. The Guadalupe manto or layered deposits are very similar to the Wadley, but the existing infrastructure at Wadley is huge compared to Guadalupe.

The completion of the cyanide leach plant at the Puerto mill for the Los Juarez gold, silver, and antimony open pit mine includes plumbing, wiring, roofing, and the completion of the tailings pond. We anticipate completion of the tailings pond in Q2, 2019. The plant is designed for operator simplicity in order to maximize recovery. Reagents and supplies are being sourced and preparations are being made to start trucking ore to the mill.

Bear River Zeolite has been sold in Canada, Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Korea, China, Brazil, Peru, Dubai, Ireland, Mexico, and Australia, directly and through intermediaries. New uses and markets are being developed and sales for February were 1,605 tons. The operation continues to be a source of expansion funds for USAC.

Estimated production for January and February 2019 is as follows:

Product January February Antimony pounds 156,641 156,741 Zeolite tons 1,370 1,605

The antimony production did not include the inventories. The average Rotterdam price for antimony metal during February 2019 was $7,765.25 per metric ton or $3.522 per pound.

CEO John Lawrence said 'The strong antimony and zeolite production will help complete the construction of the Los Juarez cyanide leach circuit at Puerto Blanco which is proceeding on schedule.'

