Security First International Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: SCFR) adds over one hundred new notary public to the Go2Close Remote Online Notarization Platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March. 4, 2019 / Security First Int'l Holdings, Inc. today announced that they have added over one hundred new notary publics to the Go2close mobile app platform that was rolled out at the beginning of 2019. That app allows consumers to have documents notarized from connected mobile devices including most smartphones and tablets.

With this addition, the platform now has the capacity to handle over 3,600 notary request on a daily basis.

With an estimate of over 1.25 billion documents notarized yearly by 4.4 million notary publics in the United States, the addition of notaries on the platform provides the capacity for the company to handle a higher percentage of the available notary opportunities.

The company currently charges twenty five dollars per document to have the platform coordinate a document notarization between a signer and notary through a mobile webcam service. The platform provides ID verification and secure storage to insure all documents have a valid digital notary seal from an authorized notary public in an approved state.

Notaries earn a fee for providing remote online notary service on jobs originating from the Go2Close mobile app platform, and consumers get the convenience of having documents notarized anywhere, anytime.

"The interest from notary publics has exceeded our expectations, and we are very excited about the potential growth this presents for the company" said Brian Fowler President of Security First Int'l Holdings, Inc.

About Security First Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK: SCFR)

Security First International Holdings is a company focused on providing innovative financial payment products and services to consumers globally. We provide new possibilities for the digital commerce market through technology and platforms that will create a meaningful financial impact on all consumers.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Security First International Holdings, Inc.

Email: info@go2close.co

SOURCE: Security First Holdings International Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/537952/Security-First-International-Holdings-Inc-OTC-PINK-SCFR-adds-over-one-hundred-new-notary-public-to-the-Go2Close-Remote-Online-Notarization-Platform