Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, March 4
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 1 March 2019 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1335.89
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1328.32
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1367.19
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1359.62
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
