

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Monday unexpectedly showed a pullback in U.S. construction spending in the month of December.



The report said construction spending fell by 0.6 percent to an annual rate of $1.293 trillion in December after climbing by 0.8 percent to a rate of $1.301 trillion in November. The drop surprised economists, who had expected spending to edge up by 0.2 percent.



The unexpected decrease came as spending on private construction slid by 0.6 percent to an annual rate of $991.2 billion after surging up by 1.3 percent to a rate of $997.1 billion in November.



Spending on residential construction tumbled by 1.4 percent to a rate of $536.7 billion, more than offsetting a 0.4 percent increase in spending on non-residential construction to a rate of $454.5 billion.



The Commerce Department said spending on public construction also dropped by 0.6 percent to an annual rate of $301.5 billion in December after tumbling by 1 percent to a rate of $303.5 billion in November.



While spending on educational construction was nearly unchanged at a rate of $77.5 billion, spending on highway construction slumped by 0.9 percent to a rate of $89.1 billion.



Despite the monthly decrease, the Commerce Department said total construction spending in December was up by 1.6 percent compared to the same month a year ago.



