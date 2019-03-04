NGT - Statement Regarding Mandatory Offer

OSLO, Norway, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to the announcement made by Telecom Holding 3 AS on 4 March 2019 in relation to a voluntary offer for the shares of NextGenTel Holding ASA, please find attached an independent statement prepared by SEB Corporate Finance, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in accordance with Section 6-16 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

NextGenTel Holding ASA

Harbitzalleen 2A 0275 Oslo

http://nextgentelholding.com

IR@nextgentel.com

