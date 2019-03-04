sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

NGT - Statement Regarding Mandatory Offer

OSLO, Norway, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to the announcement made by Telecom Holding 3 AS on 4 March 2019 in relation to a voluntary offer for the shares of NextGenTel Holding ASA, please find attached an independent statement prepared by SEB Corporate Finance, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in accordance with Section 6-16 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

NextGenTel Holding ASA

Harbitzalleen 2A 0275 Oslo

http://nextgentelholding.com

IR@nextgentel.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nextgentel-holding-asa/r/ngt---statement-regarding-mandatory-offer,c2756187

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1081/2756187/89cd3ab1048dece1.pdf

NextGenTel Independent statement by SEB


© 2019 PR Newswire