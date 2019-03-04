YPO Names Elizabeth Zucker 2019-2020 Chairman

DALLAS, March 04, 2019, the premier chief executive leadership organization in the world, announced the election of Elizabeth Zucker to YPO's highest elected office, the 2019-2020 chairman of the YPO Board of Directors.

Zucker is the 68th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Pascal Gerken. She will begin her term on 1 July 2019.

A member of the YPO Saint Louis Gateway and YPO Mid-America chapters, Zucker is the Managing Partner at Interior Investments of St. Louis, LLC, an Illinois Limited Liability Company and a subsidiary of I3 Group, Inc.

Through a hub and spoke business model and Zucker's leadership, Interior Investments of St. Louis, LLC, has grown to a USD40 million dealership.

"I am honored by the board's election as YPO chairman for the 2019-2020 term. YPO has been an incredibly powerful influence on my life, business and family. I look forward to my continued service to YPO as it has brought incredible friendships and experiences into my life that I cherish deeply," says Zucker.

The YPO chairman is elected by member peers on the board. Zucker continues the legacy of YPO's founder and first president, Ray Hickok, who set the standard for peer leadership. Today, more than 30 past YPO chairmen are actively engaged with the organization.

"YPO's greatest assets are embedded in the lives, experiences and gifts that our members share with us each day," says Gerken. "Elizabeth exemplifies what it means to be a leader creating a world of impact. I know that she will lead with passion and be an extraordinary ambassador of YPO and our more than 27,000 members."

Zucker joined YPO in 2007. She quickly became involved in YPO leadership, holding more than seven chapter officer roles. In 2014, she joined the Central U.S. Regional Executive Committee and served from 2013-2015 as the Regional Integration Officer. From 2015-2016, she served as the Central U.S. Regional Chair.

In July 2016, Zucker became a member of the YPO Board of Directors. Throughout her tenure, she served on the YPO Membership Committee, Governance and Succession Committee, Chapters and Regions Committee, Compensation and HR Committee and as YPO Council Chair.

About YPO:

YPO is the premier global leadership organization for more than 27,000 chief executives in over 130 countries and the global platform for them to engage, learn and grow. YPO members harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world's most influential and innovative business leaders to inspire business, personal, family and community impact.

Today, YPO member-run companies, diversified among industries and types of businesses, employ more than 22 million people globally and generate USD9 trillion in annual revenues. For more information, visit ?ypo.org.