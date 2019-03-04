Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Welcomes Troy Jackson to its Board Of Directors

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2019 / Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTC Pink: TYBT) announced today that Troy Jackson has accepted an invitation to become the newest member of the Bank's Board of Directors.

Troy was born in Fort Worth and raised in the DFW Metroplex. He attended Texas Christian University and earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the Neeley School of business in 1989. In 1981, Troy began working part-time at Jackson Construction, LTD, a premier, Fort Worth based utility construction company founded by his parents. Today, Troy is the company's President.

Executive Vice Presidents Matt Opitz and Barney Wiley stated, "Trinity Bank is very pleased to have the opportunity to add Troy to our Board of Directors. He has a great deal of experience and a proven track record as a successful businessman in our community and throughout his industry."

"We look forward to gaining insight and perspective from Troy as Trinity Bank continues to focus on taking advantage of opportunities to grow and expand our customer base and presence in the North Texas market for years to come."

For information contact:

Richard BurtExecutive Vice PresidentTrinity Bank817-763-9966

SOURCE: Trinity Bank N.A.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538000/Trinity-Bank-Welcomes-Troy-Jackson-to-its-Board-Of-Directors