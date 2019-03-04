A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest customer journey mapping engagement for a well-known home entertainment retailerDuring the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a three-step approach that not only helped them address their challenges, but also bolstered their digital transformation initiatives.

In today's complicated retail scenario, those who embark on the development of customer journey strategy and develop suitable customer journey maps that graphically depict the ups and downs of customer experiences will be well positioned to win the ongoing race to improve customer satisfaction. However, retailers who stand back and wait will only have themselves to blame when customers abandon their brand and turn to other brands that never fail to delight them across all touchpoints throughout the full spectrum of interactions.

The Business Problem:The client is a medium-sized home entertainment retail enterprise, established in 1982, with over 600 employees and a turnover of nearly 5 million Euros. Though the company is headquartered in Central Europe, its operations are spread across Canada and North America. The client's digital transformation initiatives included CRM analytics, customer journey mapping, and omnichannel retailing all to drive better customer interaction. A crucial component of this journey was a customer journey model. The client approached Quantzig to leverage its expertise and gain a better understanding of customer experiences.

"Customer journey mapping is at the center of all consumer-focused organizations and can transform many businesses," says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client address their core business challenges, our experts adopted a three-step approach to the development of customer journey strategy. The initial phases revolved around the consolidation of customer information and the use of customer journey maps as an effective communication tool. The use of customer journey maps also enabled the client to offer consistent experiences irrespective of the channel of communication.

Quantzig's customer journey mapping solutions helped the client to:

Visualize key aspects of their business.

Gain a multilayered understanding of customers and their choices.

Quantzig's customer journey mapping solutions offered predictive insights on:

Developing reward-based programs that entice customers to buy more.

Understanding new business models and technologies to boost customer satisfaction.

