Berlin (ots) - The Rhodes Forum, the annual flagship public event of the Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute (DOC), will hold its 17th edition on 11-12 October 2019 on the Greek island of Rhodes.



Under the theme "The world in (dis)order: A dialogue towards shared narratives", this year's Rhodes Forum will gather hundreds of participants, including policy-makers, current and former heads of state, academics, political, philanthropists and senior government officials from different cultural and national backgrounds. Leaders from all over the world will raise the crucial questions of how nations and cultures can find a common narrative regarding key current issues such as geopolitical shifts, trade negotiations, fair economic models, human relations and values in the age of AI, and global peace, prosperity and stability.



Jean-Christophe Bas, CEO of the DOC Research Institute, said: "The Rhodes Forum provides a unique platform where influencers from around the world can meet and help shape a fair and sustainable future for all of humanity. The world today lacks a shared coherent narrative to guide it through a period of severe turbulence. We want to address this key issue in the DOC spirit of constructive engagement and mutual respect."



To stay updated, please visit the Rhodes Forum page, https://doc-research.org/rhodes-forum/ or email rhodes@doc-research.org.



The DOC is an independent, non-partisan think tank based in Berlin. Follow the DOC on social media for more information on all other aspects of the Institute's work:



Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DOCResearchInstitute/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/docresearchinst



To learn more about the last Rhodes Forum, which included keynote speakers former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, Prime Minister of Guinea Ibrahima Kassory Fofana and former German Vice-Chancellor and Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer, you can find the report here: http://ots.de/5gXUqv



Originaltext: Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute digital press kits: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/121093 press kits via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_121093.rss2



Pressekontakt: Leen Barghouti +49 30 20 96 77 900 (ext. 7321) LBarghouti@doc-research.org www.doc-research.org