sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

27,42 Euro		+0,075
+0,27 %
WKN: A0D94M ISIN: GB00B03MLX29 Ticker-Symbol: R6C 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,40
27,47
18:03
27,40
27,455
18:03
04.03.2019 | 17:43
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 4

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

March 4, 2019

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have received the number of shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2016 under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and the Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP").

Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
PDMRVESTING DATESHARE TYPENUMBER OF SHARES VESTED
Ben van BeurdenMarch 1, 2019RDSA556,406
Jessica UhlMarch 1, 2019RDS.A32,501
John AbbottMarch 1, 2019RDSB117,192
Harry BrekelmansMarch 1, 2019RDSA117,732
Andrew BrownMarch 1, 2019RDSB117,192
Ronan CassidyMarch 1, 2019RDSB98,442
Donny ChingMarch 1, 2019RDSA84,767
Maarten WetselaarMarch 1, 2019RDSA117,732

DEFERRED BONUS PLAN
PDMRVESTING DATESHARE TYPENUMBER OF SHARES VESTED
Ben van BeurdenMarch 1, 2019RDSA107,791
John AbbottMarch 1, 2019RDSB43,315
Harry BrekelmansMarch 1, 2019RDSA34,031
Andrew BrownMarch 1, 2019RDSB33,760
Donny ChingMarch 1, 2019RDSA26,478

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ben
Last Name(s)van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume556,406
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
556,406
NIL
N/A
Date of transactionMarch 1, 2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Uhl
Last Name(s)Jessica
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
Identification CodeUS7802592060
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyUSD
PriceNIL
Volume32,501
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
32,501
NIL
N/A
Date of transactionMarch 1, 2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)John
Last Name(s)Abbott
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume117,192
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
117,192
NIL
N/A
Date of transactionMarch 1, 2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Harry
Last Name(s)Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects and Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume117,732
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
117,732
NIL
N/A
Date of transactionMarch 1, 2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Andrew
Last Name(s)Brown
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusUpstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume117,192
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
117,192
NIL
N/A
Date of transactionMarch 1, 2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ronan
Last Name(s)Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume98,442
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
98,442
NIL
N/A
Date of transactionMarch 1, 2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Donny
Last Name(s)Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume84,767
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
84,767
NIL
N/A
Date of transactionMarch 1, 2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Maarten
Last Name(s)Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusIntegrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume117,732
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
117,732
NIL
N/A
Date of transactionMarch 1, 2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ben
Last Name(s)van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume107,791
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
107,791
NIL
N/A
Date of transactionMarch 1, 2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)John
Last Name(s)Abbott
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume43,315
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
43,315
NIL
N/A
Date of transactionMarch 1, 2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Harry
Last Name(s)Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects and Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume34,031
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
34,031
NIL
N/A
Date of transactionMarch 1, 2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Andrew
Last Name(s)Brown
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusUpstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume33,760
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
33,760
NIL
N/A
Date of transactionMarch 1, 2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Donny
Last Name(s)Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2016 under the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume26,478
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
26,478
NIL
N/A
Date of transactionMarch 1, 2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

© 2019 PR Newswire