Kudelski Group and Idneo technologies announce partnership

to make IoT and OT simple and secure

Idneo will integrate the Kudelski IoT Security Platform with devices it designs and manufactures for its industrial, medical, and consumer products clients.

The partnership supports Idneo's mission to help their clients connect the physical world with the digital world in order to create new business models and operational efficiences.

The Kudelski platform will enable core IoT business drivers like monetization, safety and privacy while protecting intellectual property and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Barcelona, Spain - February 4th, 2019 - The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, and Idneo Technologies, a leading engineering service company with deep technological know-how in industrial, medical, consumer and IoT products, today announced a partnership to make IoT easy and secure by pre-integrating the Kudelski IoT Security Platform with Idneo's portfolio of solutions.

Adding connectivity to previously unconnected devices enables many new opportunities, including new business models, new features, data for critical decision making, and operational efficiencies that increase profitability. Protecting IoT devices and data that enable these benefits is critical to achieving long-term return on investment from IoT projects.

Idneo helps their customers connect the physical world into the digital one through their technology development, validation and manufacturing services for companies around the world. It will now work with Kudelski to secure the devices it manufactures for its clients, enabling the monetization of new business models, controlling access to new features, ensuring safety through anti-tampering, safeguarding privacy by keeping data confidential, protecting intellectual property, and helping establish regulatory compliance.

Jean-Michel Puiatti, Kudelski Group Senior Vice President for IoT Security: "As the IoT market continues to grow and companies connect more and more devices to generate more business, security will give them a competitive edge that ensures their long-term success. By combining our 30 years of heritage in protecting high-value business models with Idneo's expertise in designing and manufacturing value-added technology products, we will empower joint customers to fully realize their objectives and achieve their IoT/OT goals."

Raúl Lucas, CEO of Idneo: "Security is the major concern in the context of IoT and OT and a huge challenge for companies nowadays. Our alliance with Kudelski Group, the global leader in digital security, is a significant milestone that upgrades our innovative and global technological service by providing maximum secure solutions to our clients, which is an added value to increase their competitiveness, operational efficiencies and profitability".

The IoT Security Platform is part of the Kudelski IoT Security Suite, a comprehensive set of solutions and services that make IoT easy and secure. The Security Suite includes the IoT Security Center of Excellence, which helps customers design, evaluate and certify secure IoT solutions, as well as Managed Security Services, offering threat prevention, detection and response in order to manage the entire security lifecycle.

For more information about the Kudelski IoT Security Platform, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com (http://www.kudelski-iot.com).

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com (http://www.nagra.com).

About Idneo Technologies

Our value proposition: We support our customers to transform their businesses through the integration of customized and innovative technological solutions. Idneo Technologies is a one-stop engineering service company specialized in the design, development, certification and manufacturing of technological added-value products. Our highly qualified and customer-oriented team of more than 400 professional engineers has a wide expertise in our targeted markets, which has allowed us to consolidate as a reference engineering and manufacturing partner in the industrial, medtech and consumer markets, offering international service to multiple companies worldwide. www.idneo.com (http://www.idneo.com) .

