Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection earns recognition for innovative approach to DLP and insider threats

Code42, the leader in next-gen data loss protection, was named a winner of the Cyber Defense Magazine 2019 InfoSec Awards in the categories of Next-Gen Data Loss Prevention and Next-Gen Insider Threat Detection. Award recipients were selected by a panel of security professionals with the goal of recognizing information security innovators and organizations poised to become the next generation of industry leaders. Winners were announced today at the RSA Conference 2019, where the company is showcasing its new Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution in booth S 1359 at the Moscone Center South Expo. RSA takes place in San Francisco, March 4-8.

"We are honored to receive the InfoSec Awards and be recognized as an industry innovator," said Joe Payne, Code42's president and CEO. "Companies are fed up with their painful legacy data loss prevention (DLP) deployments. The constant tuning of policies and exceptions, and ongoing productivity roadblocks have essentially left their IP exposed. This is why we rewrote the rules for traditional DLP. Code42 offers a simpler, policy-free way to secure all cloud and non-cloud data."

Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection enables security teams to more quickly and easily protect their endpoint and cloud data from loss, leak, misuse and theft. Unlike traditional DLP, Code42's cloud-native solution works without requiring the strict prevention policies that can block employee productivity. Instead, the solution clears the way for innovation and collaboration by providing visibility to every version of every file. Backed by this file focus, the solution quickly alerts security teams to where data lives and moves, when it leaves their organization, and who has access to it. This approach allows them to monitor, detect and respond to suspicious file activity in near real-time.

"Code42 won two Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards after we reviewed nearly 3,000 infosec companies, globally, because they are an innovator on a mission to help stop breaches and get one step ahead in a landscape of rising cyberthreats," said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher at Cyber Defense Magazine.

The Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution was recently named a Gold Winner in the 2019 Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards and the 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. For a complete list of Code42 achievements, visit the Honors page on the company's website.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's (CDM) seventh year of honoring infosec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the information security space that believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service.

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company-submitted materials on the website of each submission, including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking, "What's Next?" so we are looking for next generation infosec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.4 Million annual readers and growing, and over 7,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in next-gen data loss protection. Native to the cloud, the Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection solution rapidly detects insider threats, helps satisfy regulatory compliance requirements and speeds incident response all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking user productivity. Because the solution collects and indexes every version of every file, it offers total visibility and recovery of data wherever it lives and moves. Security, IT and compliance professionals can protect endpoint and cloud data from loss, leak and theft while maintaining an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, Code42 Next-Gen Data Loss Protection preserves files for compliance and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.

More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. For more information, visit code42.com, read Code42's blog or follow the company on Twitter.

© 2019 Code42 Software, Inc. All rights reserved. Code42 and the Code42 logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Code42 Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are properties of their respective owners

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005774/en/

Contacts:

Gerri Dyrek

Vice President Corporate Marketing, Code42

gerri.dyrek@code42.com

844-333-4242