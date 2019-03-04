Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision(Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 GV), a company specialized in the development of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for the early detection of cancers and genetic diseases and applications for life sciences research (LSR), informs its shareholders that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of March 4, 2019 was able to validly deliberate, the quorum having been reached.

During this EGM on the second call, the shareholders adopted the resolution supported by the Board of Directors, allowing one or more capital increases in favour of Winance by issuing ordinary shares to which share subscription warrants are attached for a total amount of €5 million.

The second resolution, which proposed a capital increase reserved for Vesalius Biocapital, historical shareholder of Genomic Vision, for an amount of €250,000, could not be put to the vote, as the recalculated quorum without the votes of Vesalius Biocapital, pursuant to Article L225-138, did not allow to reach one fifth of the shares with voting rights for this resolution.

Genomic Vision wishes to thank all the shareholders present, represented or voting by mail for their commitment and support. The implementation of these financings will make it possible to extend the financial visibility of the company until mid-2020 and to pursue its development strategy in the LSR and IVD markets, in particular through industrial partnerships and high value-added projects.

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic diseases and tools for life sciences research. Through the DNA Molecular Combing, a strong proprietary technology allowing to identify genetic abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION stimulates the R&D productivity of the pharmaceutical companies, the leaders of the diagnostic industry and the research labs. The Company develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic tests (breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis tools (DNA replication, biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality control). Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 50 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907). For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Membre des indices CAC Mid Small et CAC All-Tradable

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the reference document dated March 28, 2017, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

