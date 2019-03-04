CPA Firm Warren Averett in Montgomery AL Recognizes Boom in Residential and Condo Development

MONTGOMERY, AL / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2019 / Warren Averett, a CPA firm in Montgomery, Alabama, recognizes the recent boom in downtown Montgomery and is preparing the firm's real estate and construction team to meet additional client needs in the area. Approximately 12 multi-family residences are either currently under construction or have already been completed in the area. Residences that are still under construction are already leasing, which is an indicator of significant growth in residential and condo development. For further analysis of this progress, contact the Montgomery team of Warren Averett.

This boom has drawn the attention of experts in the field. Will Aderholt, Warren Averett's Construction and Real Estate Industry Leader, explains that, "Downtown revitalization is in full swing in Montgomery. With the vision of developers, investors, and city leaders, the downtown area is now booming with commercial and residential activity, as well as attractions that draw visitors from all over. Development in the downtown area is picking up speed and will continue to grow with the development of condos that is happening now."

One example of these developments are the renovations being done to the historic Bell Building. A group of 88 luxury apartments are being constructed within the iconic building. These apartments will feature luxurious amenities and add a modern twist to the historic structure.

Other examples are the five-story Staybridge Suites building that opened in late 2018, with two other large hotels undergoing construction. The Hilltop Suites and Spa, which will feature 80 rooms, a spa, several restaurants and a rooftop bar, is set to follow in the fall of 2019. In addition, the former Bishop-Parker building is currently being transformed into a SpringHill Suites, which will most likely open in late 2019 as well.

This development has implications for the city outside of the real estate and construction industries. Development in real estate points to a city that is growing and becoming more attractive to those who are considering investing in Montgomery. Justin Clark, a Member in Warren Averett's Montgomery office, says, "The development in downtown Montgomery has really been impressive. Real estate development plays such an integral role in helping a city prosper, and Montgomery has so much to offer. Investors and developers have given life back to an area of town that's rich in history and deserves another chance to thrive."

Meanwhile, the professionals at Warren Averett are poised to serve the growing demand of accounting and advisory services caused by this growth in development across the city. Warren Averett is currently the largest accounting firm in the state of Alabama and the fourth largest in the Southeast. Their accountants are knowledgeable and highly qualified in their respective fields. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Warren Averett offers a myriad of services designed to serve businesses and organizations, including traditional accounting, corporate advisory, technology and risk solutions, HR solutions, finance team support and personal services. Traditional accounting services involve tax planning, audit and other CPA accounting services.

Warren Averett serves private companies, non-profit organizations, government entities and public companies. Their experienced professionals help these organizations thrive, from tax planning and audit compliance to HR solutions and technology consulting. They currently have more than 800 employees in 15 offices. For those who want to visit the Montgomery offices of Warren Averett, their headquarters are located at 3815 Interstate Ct, Montgomery, AL 36109.

