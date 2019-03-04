Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly 04-March-2019 / 17:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti Bank / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: About the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2018 DATE: March 04, 2019 The Board of Directors of our Bank resolved on March 4th, 2019 that in accordance with the Banking Law, Capital Markets Law and related regulations, Article 45 of the Articles of Association of our Bank titled as "Distribution of the Profit" and Profit Distribution Policy; considering the Bank's growth target, it's long term strategy, along with domestic and international economic developments, the attached 2018 Profit Distribution Proposal and Profit Distribution Table regarding the transfer of the distributable net profit of 6.638.235.755,02 Turkish Liras to the Extraordinary Reserves Account, will be submitted for the approval at the Annual Shareholder's Meeting. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti Bank Contact Garanti Bank Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garanti.com.tr ........................................ www.garantiinvestorrelations.com [1] .................................... Attachment Document title: Information Doc. for the Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MIHUPPCCAP [2] ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7705 EQS News ID: 783619 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=595ef4909981a1f1a77eaa7d6eb493a3&application_id=783619&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8c9d0aeb4b7c3880ab3e412817dd80f0&application_id=783619&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

