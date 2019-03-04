The "Oil Refining Industry in The United Kingdom 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Oil Refining Industry in United Kingdom is a complete source of information on United Kingdom crude oil refining industry.

It provides refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refined petroleum products production and consumption, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region.

The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in United Kingdom and in depth analysis of the latest industry news and deals.

Scope

Outlook of Country Oil Refining Industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2018

Forecasts of refined products production and consumption along with major refining companies, and operators.

Historic and Forecasted Refining capacity and secondary units capacities beyond 2018

Key Opportunities and Restraints in country Refinery market

Benchmark with five peer group countries on Nelson Complexity Factor.

Market structure of Country Refining Industry, companies, capacities and market share.

Information on planned refineries such as planned capacity, equity structure, Operator Company, expected commissioning date and project cost.

Refined petroleum products production and demand beyond 2018.

Refinery level information such as refinery name, commissioned year, primary and secondary units installed capacities along with future capacity expansions, refinery complexity factor, ownership and operator details.

Company profiles of major refining companies including SWOT Analysis.

Latest mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements, and all related industry news and deals analysis.

Reasons to Purchase

Vital source to make your strategic business decisions with our in-depth analysis based on historical and forecasted data on refineries, countries and companies

Identify potential opportunities for capital investments in upcoming refineries, capacity expansions and asset investments.

Assess merits and demerits of investing in a particular country's Refinery market against its peer group countries.

Strengthen your strategy formulation using the key information and data to maximize return on investments.

Identify potential investment opportunities present across the Refinery value chain in the entire world

Appraise upcoming refineries using our asset level information.

Essential and latest information to keep you ahead of competitors by understanding rival companies' business strategies.

Make your vital financial decisions using latest news and deals information.

Topics Covered

1 List of Tables Figures

2 Introduction to United Kingdom Refining Markets

2.1 What is This Report About?

2.2 Market Definition

3 Refining Industry in United Kingdom

3.1 United Kingdom Refining Market Snapshot, 2018

3.2 Role of United Kingdom in Global and Regional Refining Markets

3.2.1 Contribution to Europe and Global Refining Capacity, 2018

3.2.2 United Kingdom Average Nelson Complexity Factor (NCF) vs. Europe and Global, 2018

4 United Kingdom Refining Market- Drivers and Restraints

4.1 United Kingdom Refining Industry: Trends and Issues

4.1.1 United Kingdom Refining Industry: Major Trends

4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in United Kingdom Refining Sector

5 United Kingdom Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2025

5.1 United Kingdom Refined Products Demand Forecast to 2025

5.1.1 United Kingdom Gasoline Demand Forecast to 2025

5.1.2 United Kingdom Diesel Oil Demand Forecast to 2025

5.1.3 United Kingdom Kerosene Demand Forecast to 2025

5.1.4 United Kingdom LPG Demand Forecast to 2025

5.2 United Kingdom Refined Products Production Forecast to 2025

5.2.1 United Kingdom Gasoline Production Forecast to 2025

5.2.2 United Kingdom Diesel Oil Production Forecast to 2025

5.2.3 United Kingdom Kerosene Production Forecast to 2025

5.2.4 United Kingdom LPG Production Forecast to 2025

6 United Kingdom Refinery Capacities Forecast to 2025

6.1 Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details of Operational Refineries in United Kingdom

6.1.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

6.2 United Kingdom Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2025

6.3 United Kingdom Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2025

6.4 United Kingdom Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2010-2025

6.5 United Kingdom Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2010-2025

6.6 United Kingdom Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2010-2025

7 United Kingdom Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

7.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in United Kingdom

7.2.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries

8 Key Strategies United Kingdom Refining Companies

8.1 United Kingdom Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2010-2025

9 Company A Profiles

9.1 Company A, Key Information

9.2 Company A, Company Overview

9.3 Company A, Business Description

9.4 Company A, SWOT Analysis

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Strengths

9.4.3 Weaknesses

9.4.4 Opportunities

9.4.5 Threats

10 Company B Profile

10.1 Company B, Key Information

10.2 Company B, Company Overview

10.3 Company B, Business Description

10.4 Company B, SWOT Analysis

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Strengths

10.4.3 Weaknesses

10.4.4 Opportunities

10.4.5 Threats

11 Company C Profile

11.1 Company C, Key Information

11.2 Company C, Company Overview

11.3 Company C, Business Description

11.4 Company C, SWOT Analysis

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Strengths

11.4.3 Weaknesses

11.4.4 Opportunities

11.4.5 Threats

12 Ukraine Refining Industry Major Updates

13 Ukraine Refining Industry Major Deals

13.1 Detailed Deal Summary

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Total SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ncxwtj/the_oil_refining?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005804/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Oil, Gasoline and Diesel