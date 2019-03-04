Dr. David B. Samadi: Women's Risk of Colorectal Cancer Linked To Physical Inactivity

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2019 / Inactive and sedentary lifestyles have been consistently linked to both major and minor health issues, such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and many types of cancer. Unfortunately, the rise of technology, popularity of using motor vehicles for transportation instead of biking or walking, and the prevalence of full-time desk jobs has allowed for adults and children alike to become more sedentary than they typically have been in the past.

In his article, "TV Watching May Increase Women's Risk of Colorectal Cancer," Dr. David Samadi, board certified urologic oncologist, reveals the adverse effects an inactive lifestyle can have on an individual's risk of colorectal cancer.

As outlined in the article, Dr. Samadi warns women of the generally unknown risk that an inactive lifestyle poses to them. Colorectal cancer is most common in the later years of life, which means that many young and middle-aged women aren't educated about the early risks and warning signs of this type of cancer, or know what they can do to prevent this disease. Usually colorectal cancer isn't screened for until the individual reaches the later years of their life. However, for young and middle-aged women, colorectal cancer tends to be more aggressive in younger individuals. It is for this reason that Dr. Samadi warns women of the risk this cancer causes, and what they can do to decrease the threat.

In "TV Watching May Increase Women's Risk of Colorectal Cancer," Dr. Samadi seeks to spread awareness of the link between an inactive lifestyle and an increased risk of developing colorectal cancer. In a study published by Cancer Spectrum, an international, peer-reviewed medical journal, a link was proven between a sedentary lifestyle and an increased risk of colorectal cancer in women who are younger than 50 years old.

This study also found a correlation between the amount of television consumed daily by an individual and an increased risk of the cancer. The participants in the study who watched an hour of television a day increased their risk of colorectal cancer by 12%, while those who watched two hours of television a day increased their risk of the cancer by 70%. By choosing to substitute a few hours of television a week for another activity such as biking, walking, or jogging, women can greatly reduce their chance of developing this disease.

The doctor recognizes that the substantial increase in risk for colorectal cancer can be easily mitigated with regular exercise. While this change might seem inconvenient at first, it doesn't necessarily mean that an individual will have to change their entire lifestyle. Research suggests that the only changes necessary to lower one's risk of colorectal cancer is to simply take any opportunity to move around rather than passively sitting or laying down.

Dr. Samadi's article suggests making small changes that will eventually turn into habitual behaviors. Minor changes such as choosing to take the stairs instead of the elevator, or choosing to walk short distances instead of driving are both good examples of the types of activity that Dr. Samadi recommends to introduce more daily movement. While these changes are proven to be a protective factor against colorectal cancer, those who take up these activities can expect to reap long-term health benefits in other areas as well.

Food choice is another protector against colorectal cancer that Dr. Samadi implores his readers to take the time to educate themselves on. Choosing to eat healthier foods is yet another change that will eventually become habitual and lead to a decreased risk for colorectal cancer, as well as other cancers, for the consumer. Eating a healthier diet will also allow the individual to take advantage of an increase in health benefits such as higher energy levels.

Lean meats, vegetables, and fruits should make up the bulk of an individual's diet. For those with a sweet tooth, sugary foods, fried foods, and other unhealthy food choices don't have to be completely eradicated from an individual's diet, but the consumption of these foods should be monitored-and happen only occasionally.

Dr. Samadi is an oncologist and surgeon trained in open traditional and laparoscopic surgery and also an expert in robotic prostate surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. Those who wish to learn more about colorectal cancer, or other medical issues, may follow Dr. Samadi on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook.

CONTACT:

For more information about Dr. David B. Samadi, contact the company here:

Dr. David B. Samadi

Dr. David Samadi

212.365.5000

485 Madison Ave., FL 21 New York, NY 10022

SOURCE: Dr. David B. Samadi

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538006/Womens-Risk-of-Colorectal-Cancer-Linked-To-Physical-Inactivity