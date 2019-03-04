

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly lower amid stock specific activity on Monday, even as the mood across most of Europe remained a bit upbeat on hopes the U.S. and China will agree on a trade deal later this month.



The benchmark SMI ended down 17.97 points, or 0.19%, at 9,394.05. The index scaled a high of 9,440.10 and a low of 9,393.45 in the session.



On Friday, the SMI ended up 23.08 points, or 0.25%, at 9,412.02, rebounding after two successive days of losses.



Novartis declined 2.2%. Swiss Re, ABB and Richemont ended modestly lower, while UBS ended flat.



CEVA Logistics declined marginally. The company announced that it is expanding its partnership with IKEA and that a new facility is being opened in Staten Island.



LafargeHolcim gained about 1.75%, Lonza Group advanced 1.5% and Swatch Group moved up 1.4%.



Julius Baer ended about 1% up after saying it has acquired an additional 30% in Mexican wealth manager NSC Asesores. With this the bank's overall stake in NSC has risen to 70%.



Kardex shares rose 6% after the company said its 2018 full year net profit increased 20.4% to 38.3 million euros.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.23%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. and France ended higher, with their benchmark indices CAC 40 and FTSE 100 gaining 0.41% and 0.39%, respectively. Germany's DAX declined 0.08%.



