

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper on Monday became the latest Democratic to throw his hat into the ring in the 2020 presidential race.



In a video launching his campaign, Hickenlooper said he is running for president because the nation is 'facing a crisis that threatens everything we stand for.'



Hickenlooper argued he would be able to stand up to President Donald Trump in the general election, noting he stood up to his 'fair share of bullies' growing up as a 'skinny kid with Coke bottle glasses and a funny last name.'



'I believe that not only can I beat Donald Trump, but that I am the person that can bring people together on the other side and actually get stuff done,' he added in an interview on ABC's 'Good Morning America'



The video also highlights Hickenlooper's accomplishments during his two terms as Governor of Colorado, including turning around the state's economy, expanding Medicaid, passing tough gun control regulations, and enacting limits on methane emissions.



'I'm running for president because we need dreamers in Washington, but we also need to get things done, Hickenlooper said. 'I've proven again and again I can bring people together to produce the progressive change Washington has failed to delivery.'



Hickenlooper is the second governor to join the crowded field running for the Democratic presidential nomination after Washington Governor Jay Inslee jumped into the race last Friday.



