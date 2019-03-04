Crédit Agricole CIB today announces the appointment of its new Senior Country Officer for Brazil and two new members for its Brazil team. The new hires demonstrate Crédit Agricole CIB's continued investment and presence in Latin America as a key region, in addition to bringing further expertise to the Company's Brazil operations to expand its local offerings to clients.

Yves-Marie Gayet joins the Company as Senior Country Officer for Brazil, effective February 18, 2019, and will be based in São Paulo. He will be part of the Americas Management Committee reporting to Marc-André Poirier, Senior Regional Officer for the Americas.

Jean-Baptiste Goethals joins as Head of Coverage, effective February 18, 2019 and will oversee the domestic client portfolio. Based in São Paulo, Mr. Goethals will report to Mr. Gayet.

Sandrely Kümmer da Rocha Santiago joins as Head of MNC Coverage, effective February 15, 2019, and will be responsible for multinational corporates clients. Based in São Paulo, Ms. Kümmer da Rocha Santiago will also report to Mr. Gayet.

"Yves-Marie, Jean-Baptiste, and Sandrely, with our local team in Brazil, will help further expand and strengthen our client franchise in Brazil where Crédit Agricole CIB this year celebrates 70 years of presence. The appointments, in combination with a recent capital increase, will continue our expansion of services and development of a fully integrated local platform in São Paulo that offers both advisory services and market and financing solutions to corporates and financial institutions," said Matthieu Chabanne, Crédit Agricole CIB Head of Latin America.

Biographies

Yves-Marie Gayet

Yves-Marie brings with him more than 25 years of experience within the banking industry. He started his career at Société Générale in Paris where he worked in Internal Audit for six years. Thereafter he held various management positions in Société Générale Corporate and Investment Bank in London over a period of 15 years, during which he was in charge of various product lines. In 2012, Yves-Marie was appointed Executive Director of the French-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, the position he held prior to joining Crédit Agricole CIB, while continuing to perform consulting activities for a number of large European clients.

Jean-Baptiste Goethals

Jean-Baptiste joins from Bizup Leverage where he was the Head of M&A. His previous experience includes an extensive career at BNP Paribas for nearly 30 years, where he was responsible for the strategic development of the Commodity Derivatives platform and coverage for the largest Brazilian players of the Energy and Commodity sector.

Sandrely Kümmer da Rocha Santiago

Sandrely joins from Bradesco/HSBC Bank where she was the Relationship Manager in charge of Corporate Clients. Her previous experience over the past 25 years includes similar roles at Banco Citibank S/A, Banco Santander Central Hispano, and BankBoston Banco Múltiplo S/A.

About Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Crédit Agricole CIB)

Crédit Agricole CIB is the corporate and investment banking arm of Credit Agricole Group, the 13th largest banking group worldwide in terms of tier 1 capital (The Banker, July 2018). Nearly 8,000 employees in 34 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa support the Bank's clients, meeting their financial needs throughout the world. Crédit Agricole CIB offers its large corporate and institutional clients a range of products and services in capital markets activities, investment banking, structured finance, commercial banking and international trade. The Bank is a pioneer in the area of climate finance, and is currently a market leader in this segment with a complete offer for all its clients.

For more information, please visit www.ca-cib.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005872/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Jenna Lee Head of Communications for the Americas

@ jenna.lee@ca-cib.com

Tel: + 1 212 261 7328