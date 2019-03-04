

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $362 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $206 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $548 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.9% to $3.60 billion from $2.86 billion last year.



Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $548 Mln. vs. $350 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.70 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.60 Bln vs. $2.86 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.61 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.67 - $3.68 Bln



