

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



Australia also will see Q4 numbers for current account and February results for the Performance of Service Index from AiG. The current account is expected to show a deficit of A$9.1 billion following the A$10.7 billion shortfall in the three months prior, while the service index had a score of 44.3 in January.



South Korea will release Q1 numbers for gross domestic product; GDP was up 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.0 percent on year in the previous reading.



The central bank in Malaysia will conclude its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark ending rate steady at 3.25 percent.



Japan will see February numbers for the services and composite indexes from Nikkei; in January, their scores were 51.6 and 50.9, respectively. Nikkei also will release February results for its business PMIs for Hong Kong and Singapore; in January, their scores were a respective 48.2 and 50.1.



China will see February numbers for the services and composite indexes from Caixin; in January, their scores were 53.6 and 50.9, respectively.



New Zealand will provide February figures for its commodity price index; in January, prices were up 2.1 percent.



Hong Kong will release January numbers for retail sales; in December, sales added 0.1 percent on year.



The Philippines will see February data for consumer prices; in January, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 4.4 percent on year.



