

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $362 million or $0.46 per share, up from $206 million or $0.28 per share last year.



On an adjusted basis, earnings were $548 million or $0.70 per share for the three-month period, up from $350 million or $0.47 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter rose 25.9% to $3.60 billion from $2.86 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion for the quarter.



Looking forward to the first quarter, Salesforce expects revenues of $3.67 billion to $3.68 billion and adjusted earnings of $0.60 to $0.61 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.63 per share and $3.70 billion for the quarter.



For the full year 2019, the company expects $15.95 billion to $16.05 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.74 to $2.76 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $2.75 per share and revenues of $15.99 billion for the period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX