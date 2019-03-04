sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

04.03.2019 | 22:53
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Forterra, Inc.: Forterra Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Schedule

IRVING, Texas, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. ("Forterra") (Nasdaq: FRTA) plans to release fourth quarter 2018 financial results after the market close on Monday, March 11, 2019. A conference call to review financial results will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central). Hosting the call will be Jeff Bradley, Chief Executive Officer, and Charlie Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Webcast Information

Event: Q4 2018 Forterra, Inc. Earnings Call
Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Conference Call Information
U.S.: 1-574-990-1396
Toll-Free: 1-844-498-0572
Participant Passcode: 8297545

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available within 24 hours after the call on the "Events & Presentations" page under the Investor section of the Company's website at forterrabp.com.

About Forterra

Forterra is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage pipe and products in the U.S. and Eastern Canada for a variety of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, drainage and stormwater systems. Based in Irving, Texas, Forterra's product breadth and scale help make it a one-stop shop for water-related pipe and products, and a preferred supplier to a wide variety of customers, including contractors, distributors and municipalities. For more information on Forterra, visit forterrabp.com.

CONTACT:

David Lawrence
Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations
Forterra, Inc.
469.299.9113
IR@forterrabp.com


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)