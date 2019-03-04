

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar edged higher against most major currencies on Monday, as reported suggested a trade deal between the U.S. and China is very likely in the foreseeable future.



Rising treasury yields aided the dollar's uptick, while a couple of disappointing economic reports limited its gains. The greenback gained despite U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on Saturday that he was not pleased with its strength against other world currencies.



'I want a dollar that's great for our country but not a dollar that's prohibitive for us to be doing business with other countries,' said Trump.



The dollar index rose to 96.82 and was last seen hovering around 96.60, up by about a quarter percent over previous close.



The Euro was down 0.23% at $1.1342, falling from Friday's close of $1.1368 and the British Pound Sterling dropped to $1.3178, losing about 0.2%.



The Pound Sterling weakened on weak construction activity in the U.K. A survey report from IHS Markit showed that the seasonally adjusted construction Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 49.5 from 50.6 in January. Economists had forecast a score of 50.5.



The reading was the lowest since March 2018, when snow disruption hurt the sector.



Against the Japanese Yen, the dollar weakened to 111.74, losing about 0.16%, after having strengthened to 112.01 yen earlier in the session.



On the trade front, media reports suggest the U.S. and China are close to ending their bitter year-long trade dispute, with sort of agreement expected during a meeting between their two presidents later this month.



The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that talks have progressed far enough that the two sides could reach a formal agreement at a potential meeting around March 27.



It is reported that China is offering to lower tariffs and other restrictions on American products, while the U.S. is considering removing most, if not all, sanctions levied against Chinese products since last year.



Reports indicate a likely meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month.



In economic news, a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday unexpectedly showed a pullback in U.S. construction spending in the month of December.



The report said construction spending fell by 0.6% to an annual rate of $1.293 trillion in December after climbing by 0.8% to a rate of $1.301 trillion in November. The drop surprised economists, who had expected spending to edge up by 0.2%.



The unexpected decrease came as spending on private construction slid by 0.6% to an annual rate of $991.2 billion after surging up by 1.3% to a rate of $997.1 billion in November.



The Commerce Department said spending on public construction also dropped by 0.6% to an annual rate of $301.5 billion in December after tumbling by 1% to a rate of $303.5 billion in November.



Meanwhile, the revised data from the University of Michigan revealed consumer sentiment in the U.S. rebounded by much less than initially estimated in the month of February.



The report said the consumer sentiment index for February was downwardly revised to 93.8 from a preliminary reading of 95.5. However, the index is still well above the final January reading of 91.2, but the revised reading came in well below analyst estimates of 95.7.



