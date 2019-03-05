

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, advancing almost 70 points or 2.3 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,025-point plateau although investors are likely to lock in gains on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower as traders continue to wait anxiously for a trade pact between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the property stocks, financials and energy producers.



For the day, the index spiked 33.57 points or 1.12 percent to finish at 3,027.58 after trading between 3,006.94 and 3,090.80. The Shenzhen Composite Index surged 34.64 points or 2.21 percent to end at 1,599.48.



Among the actives, Gemdale skyrocketed 8.03 percent, while Poly Developments surged 4.12 percent, China Vanke soared 4.06 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.17 percent, Bank of China collected 0.51 percent, China Construction Bank rose 0.27 percent, China Merchants Bank shed 0.64 percent, China Life Insurance lost 0.26 percent, Ping An Insurance gained 0.26 percent, PetroChina perked 0.38 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was up 0.49 percent and China Shenhua Energy climbed 1.15 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks failed to support an early upward move and fell firmly into negative territory.



The Dow shed 206.67 points or 0.79 percent to 25,819.65, while the NASDAQ lost 17.79 points or 0.23 percent to 7,577.57 and the S&P 500 fell 10.88 points or 0.39 percent to 2,792.81.



The initial strength on Wall Street came on reports that the U.S. and China are in the final stage of negotiations on a long-term trade deal - which would provide a major boost to the global economy and remove the significant uncertainty recently hanging over the markets.



The subsequent pullback by the markets reflected profit taking after the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 reached their best intraday levels in over four months.



Negative sentiment was also generated when the Commerce Department reported an unexpected drop in construction spending in December.



Crude oil prices moved higher Monday amid growing optimism about a trade deal between the U.S. and China and on OPEC-led output cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $0.79 or 1.4 percent at $56.59 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will see February numbers for the services and composite indexes from Caixin later this morning; in January, their scores were 53.6 and 50.9, respectively.



