

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)



Gained 74% to close Monday's (Mar.4) trading at $120.60. The stock touched an all-time high of $126.44 in intraday trading.



News: The Company announced positive top-line results from a phase III trial that compared its once-weekly TransCon Growth Hormone to a daily growth hormone (Genotropin) in children with pediatric growth hormone deficiency.



The trial, dubbed height, met its primary objective, demonstrating that TransCon hGH was observed to be non-inferior and, additionally, superior to the daily growth hormone on the primary endpoint of annualized height velocity (AHV) at 52 weeks.



Near-term Catalyst:



-- Top-line data for the fliGHt Trial, evaluating TransCon hGH in subjects who switch from daily hGH, are expected in the second quarter of 2019.



2. Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE)



Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing treatments for rare inherited retinal diseases like choroideremia and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa.



Gained 66% to close Monday's trading at $25.18.



News: The Company is all set to be acquired by Biogen Inc. (BIIB) for $25.50 per share in cash, which equates to a value of about $877 million.



The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-year 2019.



3. Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)



Alphatec is a medical device company that designs, develops and markets spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders.



Gained 25.47% to close Monday's trading at $2.02.



News: No news



Near-term Catalyst:



The fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results are expected to be reported on Thursday, March 7, 2019, after the market closes.



The Company expects total revenue of $25.2 million to $25.7 million in the fourth quarter, and $91.5 million to $92.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2018. Total revenue was $ 26.3 million in the fourth quarter and $101.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2017.



Looking ahead, the Company expects total revenue to be in the range of $98 million to $103 million in 2019.



4. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)



TRACON is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer.



Gained 20.11% to close Monday's trading at $1.29.



News: No news



Near-term Catalysts:



-- A pivotal phase III trial of TRC105 in patients with angiosarcoma, dubbed TAPPAS, is underway. The announcement of the results of the interim analysis to determine the final sample size of the pivotal TAPPAS trial is expected in April. -- Presentation of preclinical data by Leiden University researchers on the activity of TRC105 in combination with checkpoint inhibitors at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting in Philadelphia, PA is expected in March. -- Presentation of expanded cohort data by the National Cancer Institute from the Phase 1 trial of TRC102 and Temodar in patients with colorectal, lung and ovarian cancer at the AACR annual meeting in Philadelphia, PA is expected in April. -- Presentation of TRC253 Phase 1 data in patients with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer is expected in the first half of 2019. -- Announcement of first in human dosing of TJ4309 is expected in the first half of 2019.



5. PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)



PolarityTE is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company.



Gained 17.12% to close Monday's trading at $14.64.



News: No news



Recent event:



The Company announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2018, on January 14, 2019.



Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018, was $74.2 million, or $4.86 net loss per common share, compared with a net loss of $131.3 million, or $26.67 net loss per common share, for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2017.



The Company recognized $1.6 million in total revenue for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018, of which $0.7 million was net sales of SkinTE and $0.9 million was associated with contract research operations. No revenue was reported in the previous year.



