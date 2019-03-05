

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Inc (TSLA), said that production of the $35,000 version of Model 3 will start this month, but would not reach 'volume production' until mid-year.



'Gap in understanding is that $35k Model 3 production *starts* this month, but will not reach volume production until mid year. Extremely difficult to predict middle part of manufacturing S-curve,' Musk tweeted.



On 28th February 2019, Tesla launched the long-promised standard Model 3 with a base price of $35,000. The firm said it would shift to an online-only sales to make the lower price 'financially sustainable.



