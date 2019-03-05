Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 05/03/2019 / 10:38 UTC+8 *?For Immediate Release? 4 March 2019* / *CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 206.HK)* *Became a Shareholder of Shelf Drilling through the Rigs Sale Transactions Entered by its Joint Venture Expanded Business Presence and Obtained Stable Cash Flow* (Hong Kong - 4 March 2019) *CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd. *("CMIC Ocean" or the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 206.HK) is pleased to announce that *Wealthy Marvel Enterprises Limited*., the joint venure of the Company (the "JV" or "WME") (50% owned by Alliance Offshore Group Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and 50% owned by China Merchant & Great Wall Ocean Strategy & Technology Fund, the controlling shareholder of the Company), has recently entered into agreements with Shelf Drilling, Ltd. ("Shelf Drilling"), a leading offshore drilling service company with its shares listed on the Oslo Børs. The agreements are as follows: (1) Shelf Drilling has agreed to purchase and the JV has agreed to sell two premium CJ46 Jack-up rigs for a total consideration of US$174 million, of which US$150 million will be paid in cash and US$24 million will be paid in new common shares of Shelf Drilling; (2) JV has agreed to subscribe for new common shares issued by Shelf Drilling for a total consideration of US$24 million, at a per share price of US$6.50; and (3) JV has agreed to charter two additional premium CJ46 Jack-up rigs to Shelf Drilling and its subsidiaries with an option to purchase said rigs. *Management of CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd.* said: "We believe this series of agreements would represent a good business opportunity to the Group on both the business expansion front and the capital management front. On the business expansion front, through the agreements, we have now become a shareholder of Shelf Drilling, a leading international shallow water offshore drilling contractor with rig operations across Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa and the Mediterranean. This will allow us to expand our business coverage and improve our goodwill, which should enhance the Group's international exposure and reception. With the long-term strategic objective of becomomg value chain integrator for ocean energy technology industry , the agreements also lay a solid foundation for the two parties to further explore business opportunities in the future. As the oil and gas market continues its recovery, we believe that CMIC Ocean is well-positioned to reap the benefits through our offshore rigs management business. On the capital management front, the speed of reaching the agreements have demonstrated our ability and efficiency in asset revitalization, converting surplus idle inventories into competitive revenue generating assets. In addition, through the Rig Purchase Agreements, WME will be able to get US$150 million in cash, along with the two bareboat charter agreements, which will give WME a daily charter fee. These would, in return, offer a higher capital flexibility to the Group in the short-term, as well as providing a stable income stream for CMIC Ocean in the medium and longer-term. Riding on such success, the Group will continue to keep a keen eye on various opportunities, in order to deliver a greater return to our shareholders in the future." _- End -_ *About Shelf Drilling* Shelf Drilling is a leading international shallow water offshore drilling contractor with rig operations across Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa and the Mediterranean. Shelf Drilling was founded in 2012 and has established itself as a leader within its industry through its fit-for-purpose strategy and close working relationship with industry leading clients. Shelf Drilling is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with corporate headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Shelf Drilling is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker "SHLF". Shelf Drilling fleet consists of 38 jack-up rigs, and one swamp barge. *About CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd.* CMIC Ocean (formerly known as TSC Group) is a leading domestic offshore equipment manufacturer, equipped with world-leading technology and products. In 2018, China Merchant & Great Wall Ocean Strategy & Technology Fund became a strategic shareholder of the Company (holdling 51.94% shares). Leveraging its shareholders' strategic quality resources, CMIC Ocean plans to expand its operations vertically for upstream and downstream businesses, as well as horizontally throughout different segments of the oil & gas value chain, thus becoming a full-service solution provider for the offshore marine industry in the long run. This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of *CMIC Ocean En-Tech Holding Co., Ltd.* For enquiries, please contact: *DLK Advisory * Tel: +852 2857 7101 Fax: +852 2857 7103 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NMLWFCYXGA [1] Document title: [CMIC Ocean 206.HK] Expanded Business Presence and Obtained Stable Cash Flow through the Rigs Transactions Entered by its JV 05/03/2019 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. March 04, 2019